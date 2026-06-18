Saif Ali Khan paid tribute to his father, the late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, at a ceremony at Winchester College. He unveiled a commemorative plaque at the historic cricket pavilion, honouring his father's cricketing legacy.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan paid tribute to his father, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi--fondly known as Tiger Pataudi--at a special ceremony held at Winchester College. According to the press note shared by the actor's team, Saif attended the unveiling of a commemorative plaque at the college's historic cricket pavilion, Hunter Tent. Saif remembered his father, who began his cricketing journey at Winchester College, and expressed his gratitude towards the college for celebrating his father's legacy through this unique event.

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Saif Ali Khan's Heartfelt Tribute

"As a former pupil of Winchester College myself, it's a great privilege to return here today to honour my father's legacy. Winchester was where my father's cricketing journey truly began. It was a place he spoke of with great affection, not only for the sport but for the friendships, values and experiences that shaped him. Our family is immensely proud and grateful that Winchester College has chosen to honour him in this way. We hope this plaque will inspire future generations of pupils, just as Winchester inspired him," he said, according to a press release.

Winchester College Remembers a Legend

Sir Richard Stagg, Warden of Winchester College described the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi a "source of immense pride" for the college. "Tiger Pataudi remains one of the most distinguished figures in the history of cricket, and a source of immense pride to Winchester College. He was a cricketing prodigy at the School, beating a record for runs scored in a season set by Douglas Jardine in 1919. He went on to become a great cricketer and a leader of Indian cricket. It is especially fitting that, in honouring Tiger's legacy, we also celebrate the deep and enduring connections between the United Kingdom and India, and our shared love of the game," he said.

The actor interacted with officials.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in Kartavya. The actor won over critics and viewers for his rooted performance. Saif will now be seen in Haiwaan, a film directed by Priyadarshan. The actor headlines the project with Akshay Kumar. He will also be seen in Netflix's Hum Hindustani, slated to release later this year. (ANI)