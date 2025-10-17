- Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating 13 years of marriage. Saba Ali Khan shared photos from their dating days and praised their love and bond
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Thursday, marking over a decade of togetherness since their marriage in October 2012.
Saba Ali Khan Wishing the Couple
To celebrate the occasion, Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi shared a heartfelt social media post dedicated to her brother and sister-in-law, lovingly referring to them as her “Bhai and Bhabijaan.”
Collage of Memories
Saba shared a collage that included a rare photograph of Kareena and Saif from their early dating days, along with a recent one, showing that their chemistry has remained just as strong over the years.
Saba Pataudi Wishes Saif-Kareena on Anniversary
In her post, Saba mentioned that Saif’s playful personality perfectly complements Kareena’s patience and that their bond continues to radiate the same warmth and affection as before.
She also praised Kareena for being genuine and straightforward, saying that she admired her “no-nonsense” attitude and how she had become an important and much-loved part of the Pataudi family.
Saba ended her message with a warm anniversary wish, noting that the love and understanding between Kareena and Saif still shine through, and offered her blessings and prayers for their happiness.
Kareena and Saif, who worked together in films like LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), reportedly fell in love during the filming of Tashan in 2008. They married in a private ceremony in 2012 and have two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Saif also shares two children, Sara and Ibrahim, with his former wife, actress Amrita Singh.