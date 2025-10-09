Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor: 6 Actresses Who Don't Fast for Karwa Chauth
Karwa Chauth 2025: Everyone around the world is going to celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth with great enthusiasm on October 10th. This festival is also celebrated with pomp in the Bollywood industry. However, some actresses do not celebrate it.
Deepika Padukone
Popular actress Deepika Padukone's name is also on this list. According to media reports, Deepika does not keep this fast.
Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna revealed some time ago that she believes in Karwa Chauth, but she doesn't believe that her fasting will prolong her husband's life. That's why she doesn't keep this fast.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is married to Bollywood's Nawab, Saif Ali Khan. For this reason, she does not observe this fast.
Sonam Kapoor
Actress Sonam Kapoor's mother celebrates the Karwa Chauth festival with great fanfare at home, but Sonam does not keep this fast. According to Sonam, she doesn't believe in the tradition of the Karwa Chauth fast.
Ratna Pathak Shah
Actress Ratna Pathak Shah, known for her outspoken and bold views in Bollywood, does not celebrate the Karwa Chauth festival. She revealed this some time ago.
Hema Malini
Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini does not fast on Karwa Chauth for her husband Dharmendra. She clearly stated in an interview that she does not believe in traditions like fasting.