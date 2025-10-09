Saif Ali Khan recently appeared on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's show, Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle, along with Akshay Kumar. On the show, he spoke openly about his personal life and his relationship with his ex-wife Amrita Singh

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's talk show, "Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle," is becoming increasingly popular. In the show, they invite Bollywood celebrities and discuss topics ranging from their careers, personal lives, and love affairs. The show is streamed every Thursday on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. This time, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar were guests. Saif made several revelations about his ex-wife Amrita Singh and also discussed his personal life.

Saif Ali Khan reveals his relationship with Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan spoke about his first wife Amrita Singh on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle, a show about anecdotes, stories and relationships. He said that even after the divorce, they are still in touch. Talking about Amrita's role in his life, Saif said, "I have spoken and expressed a lot about it. 21 years is a very young age and things change. We both know that things didn't go well, but still we became parents to two children. I don't think I have ever said before how special Amrita was in my life." He further said, "Her support and help meant a lot to me at that time. Sadly, things didn't work out."

What did Saif Ali Khan say about raising children?

When Kajol jokingly said on the show that she has brought you up very well, Saif replied, "I have had some very special and learning years with her. She is a wonderful mother. She has given our children very good education and upbringing. I am very lucky and I feel that my ex-wife and I have a very good tuning. We often talk about important things and we talk even when I am on the hospital bed. I am in regular contact with her."

When did Saif-Amrita get married?

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh married in 1991. At the time, Saif was 21 and Amrita was 33. Their daughter, Sara Ali Khan, was born in 1995 and son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, in 2001. They divorced in 2004. Saif married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Sara and Ibrahim are very close to their father's wife, Kareena, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. They celebrate birthdays and festivals together.