Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to make a special appearance in the India chapter of the third season of 'Conan O'Brien Must Go'. The duo will be seen in a lively, freewheeling conversation with the host, Conan O'Brien.

Bollywood star couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to make a special appearance in the India chapter of the newly announced third season of 'Conan O'Brien Must Go', hosted by Emmy-winning television icon Conan O'Brien. The trailer of the third season just dropped. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

As part of Conan's journey through India, the duo will be seen in a lively, freewheeling conversation that blends his signature wit with Richa and Ali's infectious chemistry. Filled with playful banter, cultural observations and plenty of laughs, the segment promises to offer audiences an entertaining glimpse into India through Conan's unmistakable comedic lens.

Richa and Ali on Their 'Surreal' Experience

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal jointly shared, "Conan O'Brien is quite simply a legend. We've admired his unique brand of humour for years, so getting to sit across from him and be a part of his India journey was surreal in the best way. The conversation was completely unfiltered, spontaneous and filled with the kind of humour that only Conan can bring out. We had an absolute blast filming it and can't wait for audiences around the world to see this wonderfully chaotic exchange," as per a press release.

About 'Conan O'Brien Must Go'

Meanwhile, the third season of 'Conan O'Brien Must Go' will once again see the celebrated host travel across the globe, meeting remarkable people and embracing local cultures with his trademark curiosity, self-deprecating humour and irreverent charm. (ANI)