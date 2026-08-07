Raveena Tandon's calm handling of a dog incident at the 'Ohh My Dog' screening went viral. The actress, praised for her composure, later spoke out against animal cruelty, advocating for the proper implementation of the ABC program for stray dogs.

Actor Raveena Tandon attended the special screening of Pankaj Tripathi's Ohh My Dog in Mumbai on Thursday evening. While the event was filled with celebrities, one particular moment featuring the actress quickly went viral on social media. Raveena nearly avoided being bitten by a dog during the screening, but her calm and composed reaction won praise from fans online. A loose thread from Raveena's dress briefly got caught in the dog's mouth. She handled the situation with composure, calmly moving closer to comfort the animal until it was resolved.

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Raveena Tandon on Animal Welfare

In a conversation with ANI on the sidelines of a special screening of 'Ohh My Dog', Raveena said, "I'd like to give a message to the entire country. I'd like to urge our High Courts and our Supreme Court that the greatness of a nation is recognized by the way it treats and has compassion for its animals."

"The way cruelty is happening nowadays....incidents of abuse include animals being thrown from buildings or set on fire. it's a horrible situation," she added.

The actress further said that the solution lies in properly implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) program, which focuses on the sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs as a humane method of population management. "The ABC program that was there for the dogs should be implemented, otherwise this situation wouldn't have happened. It's not our dogs' fault. It's us humans' fault, as the laws weren't implemented properly," she asserted.

Support for 'Ohh My Dog'

At the event, the Bollywood star, an animal lover and activist, expressed her support for the film and the message it conveys."Support, promote, associate, we do everything together. Because these are films made from the heart. That's why it's very necessary," she said. (ANI)