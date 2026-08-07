Bollywood singer Ankur R Pathak joined JPSC-JSSC aspirants protesting in Ranchi over alleged recruitment exam irregularities. He urged national support, calling the students future leaders. The protest demands an independent probe and reforms.

Bollywood Singer Lends Voice to Student Protest

Bollywood singer-composer Ankur R Pathak on Friday joined the ongoing protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, extending his support to students demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The singer visited the protest site and appealed to people from across the country to stand with the students, saying their fight is about the future of the youth.

Speaking to ANI, Ankur said the students sitting at the protest today could go on to become the country's future administrators and leaders. Urging people to come forward and support them, he said it was important not to stay silent at such a time. "In future, these students will becomes IAS, IPS, CM, MLA...If we don't come here today, what will we tell our children? Our future? I urge everyone who is hearing and watching me today to come here," he told ANI.

Demands for Probe and Reforms

The remarks came amid protests by students over alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL and other recruitment examinations. The protesters have demanded cancellation of the exams, an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, and reforms in the state's recruitment process.

Students have been protesting in Ranchi over alleged recruitment irregularities, demanding exam cancellations, an independent probe, and long-term reforms in the state's recruitment machinery. While the state government has invited student representatives for formal dialogue, the protesters maintain that their agitation will continue until all conditions are satisfied.

Political Leaders Address Agitation

Amid an intensifying protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato on Thursday issued an urgent plea to the state government, warning that "something untoward will happen" unless authorities immediately initiate talks with the agitating students. Highlighting the gravity of their physical condition, Mahato revealed that Devendra Nath Mahto had gone without both food and water for nearly two days before a pivotal intervention.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey on Thursday said the government was probing the allegations within its administration and institutions and confirmed that 19 people have been arrested so far in connection with the case. (ANI)