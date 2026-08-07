West Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari visited veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty in a private hospital in Kolkata following a physical ailment. Adhikari enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday, visited veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata following a physical ailment. CM Adhikari met the actor-politician, enquired about his health, and wished him a speedy recovery.

Sharing the update on social media, he wrote, "Esteemed film actor and BJP Central Committee member, Mithun Chakraborty, has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata due to physical illness. I visited the hospital today to see him, spoke with him and inquired about his health condition. I pray to the Almighty for his speedy recovery."

The Chief Minister shared pictures showing him standing beside Mithun Chakraborty's hospital bed, engaged in a conversation with the veteran actor. Chakraborty is seated upright in the bed wearing a blue hospital gown, with his left arm supported in a sling and bandaged at the wrist, suggesting he is recovering from treatment or an injury.

Many quickly took to the comment section and prayed for the veteran actor's quick recovery.

Meanwhile, details about Mithun Chakraborty's injury and an update on his recovery are yet to be known. On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty has been speculated of be a part of Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer 2'.

Mithun Chakraborty in 'Jailer 2'?

Earlier in May, the veteran actor's son, Mimoh Chakraborty, shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Jailer 2, featuring his father alongside superstar Rajinikanth. The candid frame, bringing together two cinematic legends, has instantly grabbed fans' attention and sparked fresh speculation about Mithun Chakraborty's role in the much-awaited sequel.

Appearing quite delighted, Mimoh wrote, "That Surreal Moment when you stand in between 2 Living Legends! Wow! On the sets of Jailer 2."

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the film's cast and storyline, the viral picture has fueled anticipation around what could be a major addition to the high-octane franchise. In April, Rajinikanth wrapped the shooting of 'Jailer 2', bringing a much-awaited update to fans. (ANI)