Ranbir Kapoor made a stylish appearance in a black 'bandhgala' at the trailer launch event for his upcoming film 'Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp' in Delhi. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is slated for a Diwali 2026 release.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the trailer launch event of 'Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp' at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Saturday. The actor walked the red carpet ahead of the film's worldwide trailer premiere on July 24.

Ranbir kept his look simple yet elegant for the event. He was seen wearing a black 'bandhgala' jacket paired with white trousers and black shoes. He completed his look with dark sunglasses and a pocket square, giving him a sharp and effortless appearance as he greeted the media at the venue.

About The Film 'Ramayana'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus and global CEO of Academy Award-winning visual effects studio DNEG, Ramayana has remained one of the most talked-about Indian film projects since its announcement.

Planned as a two-part saga, the film is inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana and follows the journey of Rama, believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, from his life as the prince of Ayodhya and his exile to his battle against demon king Ravana.

Star-Studded Cast and Music

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Release Schedule

The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. (ANI)