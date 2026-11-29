Popular South Indian actress Sai Pallavi is currently making headlines for her role in the movie Ramayana. She is playing the character of Sita in this film. However, her look as Sita has sparked many criticisms on social media. Some people have commented that her appearance is not suitable for the character of Sita. Her makeup has also become a talking point. Sai Pallavi has responded to this.

Speaking to journalist Barkha Dutt on the We The Women program, Sai Pallavi spoke openly about being chosen for the character of Sita and the comments on social media regarding her look.