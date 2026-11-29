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Sai Pallavi Reacts To Trolls Criticising Her Look As Sita In Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana
Sai Pallavi has reacted to criticism over her appearance as Sita in the upcoming film Ramayana, addressing trolls who questioned her look and sparked debate on social media.
Sai Pallavi Slams Trolls
Popular South Indian actress Sai Pallavi is currently making headlines for her role in the movie Ramayana. She is playing the character of Sita in this film. However, her look as Sita has sparked many criticisms on social media. Some people have commented that her appearance is not suitable for the character of Sita. Her makeup has also become a talking point. Sai Pallavi has responded to this.
Speaking to journalist Barkha Dutt on the We The Women program, Sai Pallavi spoke openly about being chosen for the character of Sita and the comments on social media regarding her look.
Sai Pallavi Replies To Criticisms Regarding Her Character As Sita
Talking about the discussions on social media about how Sita should look, Sai Pallavi said that one's self-confidence should not decrease due to such criticisms. I know the discussions happening on social media. I have seen comments on how beautiful Sita should look. But if your self-confidence goes down because of such talks, it means the problem is within you. You need to mentally strengthen yourself, she said.
Also, everyone has their own opinion. But our self-confidence should not be affected by others' opinions. If we have self-confidence and courage within us, we can face the world's criticisms, she said.
The Change Brought By Playing Sita
Replying to a question whether there has been any change in her life after playing the character of Sita, Sai Pallavi said that every character in a film will have an impact on the artists in some way. My life has always been a journey from one film to another. Every character will bring some changes within you. You will keep a small part of that character in your heart. Some changes have happened in me too. But they are all personal, she said.
What Did The Actress Say About Her No-Makeup Look?
At the beginning of my film career, I too had insecurity feelings about my looks. But over time, I understood that there is a kind of connection between the audience and the artists. The audience wants to see the real thing. That's why I chose characters of real women living in real situations, she said. Also, when applying foundation or concealer on the face, it feels like looking like a different person. That's why I prefer to be in a natural look, she said.
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