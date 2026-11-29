Salman Khan loses his cool at Scout OP over his remarks about Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20. Love breaks down in tears after watching their private conversation during Weekend Ka Vaar.

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 turned intense after Salman Khan confronted Scout OP over his comments about fellow contestant Love Gill. The host questioned Scout's behaviour after a private conversation between him and Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) was shown to the housemates. Love, meanwhile, could not hold back her tears after watching the clip.

Salman Khan Accuses Scout OP Of Damaging Love Gill's Reputation

The controversy started after a late-night conversation between Scout OP and Gullu surfaced. During their discussion, Scout spoke about his equation with Love and expressed frustration over the time he believed he had invested in their relationship.

He also recalled how Love used to take care of him, including making sure he ate on time and applying oil to his hair. Gullu added a mocking remark about her personal care for Scout. Their conversation also included comments about Love's behaviour, which viewers found inappropriate.

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During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman showed the clip to the contestants and questioned Scout about his remarks. The actor accused him of putting all the blame on Love and trying to present himself in a favourable light.

In the episode, Salman told Scout, "You have thrown Love under the bus. Pura bill aapne Love pe faada hai." He further questioned his intentions behind discussing Love in such a manner.

Love Gill Breaks Down As Salman Loses His Cool

The situation became more emotional when Love started crying after watching the footage. She walked towards the bedroom washroom, visibly upset by the conversation.

Later, in the promo of Sunday's episode, Salman was seen getting even angrier when Scout disagreed with his accusations. The superstar told him, "You have destroyed Love's reputation."

When Scout continued to defend himself, Salman reminded him that the conversation was between him and Gullu. He also said, "That girl has affected you so much that you have lost the plot."

Meanwhile, Love was seen crying and telling fellow contestants Kanika Mann and Amrapali Dubey, "Rakhi baandhi thi maine isse" (I had tied a Rakhi to him).

The emotional confrontation has become one of the major talking points from Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. Viewers are now waiting to see how Scout responds to Salman's strong criticism in the upcoming episode.

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