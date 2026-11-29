Actress Gul Panag joined the 11th JBG Kolkata Marathon at Red Road, celebrating the city's growing public events. Organizers reported record participation, with plans to expand race categories in future editions of this iconic running event.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 29 (ANI): Actress Gul Panag was among those present as the 11th edition of the JBG Kolkata Marathon got underway at Red Road, Maidan, in Kolkata. The event saw runners from different age groups take part in the 10 km race, with the city turning out in large numbers for the annual running event. Panag, who is also a runner, attended the event and spoke about her excitement at being part of the marathon. She said she was looking forward to running through the streets of Kolkata and thanked the organisers for inviting her. Speaking to ANI, the actress said, “As a runner, I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to be in Kolkata and be part of the 11th edition of the JBJ Kolkata Marathon. I’m grateful to the organisers for inviting me, and I’m really looking forward to experiencing the streets of Kolkata…”

West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agrawal also spoke about the growing interest in large public events in the city. He said that activities such as concerts and marathons encourage public participation and help attract more corporate events to Kolkata. Speaking to reporters, Agrawal said, “We are making every possible effort here in Kolkata. Whether it’s concerts or marathons, the more activities we host, the livelier the city becomes, the greater the participation, and the more corporate entities will be drawn here to organize such events. A city that had once fallen into a slumber has now fully awakened…”

“The Jai Balaji Group is also involved here, as well as in Durgapur… The participants are so full of zeal, and the turnout has reached record numbers. We have never seen such high levels of participation before. Today, the participation has doubled, and next year, it will likely quadruple…,” he added. The 11th edition of the JBG Kolkata Marathon is being held at the iconic Red Road, Maidan. This year, the event has introduced a full marathon of 42.195 km for the first time, alongside the half marathon (21.1 km), 10 km and 5 km races. The event also features a Cosplay Run and a Special Heroes Category. Presented by Jai Balaji Group and organised by Sportiz, the marathon is being held in line with the standards of AIMS, World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). (ANI)