Actress Sai Pallavi grabbed everyone's attention with her simple and traditional look at the opening ceremony of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji, Goa.

Famous actress Sai Pallavi has once again caught everyone's attention with her natural beauty and simple traditional look. She stunned in a mint green silk saree at the grand opening ceremony of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Panaji, Goa. Sai Pallavi looked gorgeous in the saree, which featured a gold zari border and beautiful designs, making her traditional look a special attraction on the red carpet.

Along with the saree, Sai Pallavi wore classic gold temple jewellery. Her ever-present friendly smile and simple makeup further enhanced her beauty. Movie lovers are appreciating Sai Pallavi's look as she shone in her own style without any grandeur.

Film festival kicks off with 'Stories Without Borders' theme

The nine-day film festival was inaugurated on November 20 with this year's theme 'Stories Without Borders', spreading a message of unity. The grand opening ceremony took place at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji, Goa.

Speaking at the event, Sai Pallavi expressed her opinion that film festivals play an important role in bridging the gap between filmmakers and the audience who appreciate movies. She added that such platforms not only inspire artists but also boost their confidence to make meaningful films.

Gathering of star actors and actresses

Apart from Sai Pallavi, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor and actor Ravi Kishan also participated in the IFFI opening ceremony. Many dignitaries including Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Festival Director Ashutosh Gowariker witnessed the event.

Screening of over 150 films from 86 countries

Over 150 films from 86 countries around the world will be screened at this year's International Film Festival, which will run from November 20 to 28. Along with this, 76 Indian films are also ready for screening in the Indian Panorama section. Adding traditional elegance to the global cinema celebration, Sai Pallavi became one of the main attractions of the IFFI opening ceremony with her simple attire and natural smile.