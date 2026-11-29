Salman Khan sent heartfelt wishes to Sooraj Barjatya for his new film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, recalling their legendary collaboration. The actor, famous for his 'Prem' persona, congratulated the director on his return to the family drama genre.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): The association between Salman Khan and filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has given Hindi cinema some of its most popular family dramas and romantic films. Now, with Barjatya’s latest film ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ arriving in theatres, Salman has sent his best wishes to the filmmaker, bringing back memories of their popular Prem character. In a post that he shared on his Instagram Stories late on November 28, the actor congratulated Barjatya while sharing the film’s poster. The actor also used the name of his famous on-screen character while sending his wishes. “Badhai ho Sooraj Babu. Hearing great things about Yeh Prem Mol Liya!!! Bahut saara prem from your prem,” he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Salman’s message comes years after his successful collaborations with Barjatya, with the duo delivering some of Hindi cinema’s most popular family entertainers. The actor first portrayed Prem in Barjatya’s 1989 film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, which proved to be a turning point in his career and established him as a romantic hero. The actor-director duo later worked together in ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ and ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’. They reunited once again for the 2015 film ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’.

Over the years, Salman became closely associated with the character of Prem, known for his loving nature, family values and romantic side. In ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’, Ayushmann Khurrana takes on the role of Prem, while Sharvari plays the female lead. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Rajesh Kumar and Girish Kulkarni. The romantic family drama revolves around marriage, family relationships and changing traditions. It follows a couple whose marriage takes a turn when the bride decides to continue living with her parents after the wedding. This leads both families to rethink their ideas about marriage and household responsibilities. Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ marks Sooraj Barjatya’s return to the family drama genre. (ANI)