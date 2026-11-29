Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of Dr Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary in Delhi on Sunday. He will address the gathering and present the Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award to singer Usha Mangeshkar.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of legendary singer and composer Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday evening. The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the event at 6 PM and will also address the gathering. He will present the Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award to veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar during the ceremony. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced that Usha Mangeshkar had agreed to accept the award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a citation. The award will be given once every three years.

"The closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebration of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika will be held in New Delhi on November 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already given consent to attend this closing ceremony. We will confer the Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award in this programme. Singer Usha Mangeshkar has already given her consent to accept this award. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the award to Usha Mangeshkar in this programme," the Chief Minister said.

The closing ceremony will mark the end of the year-long celebrations held to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Dr Hazarika, popularly known as ‘Sudhakantha’ and the ‘Bard of the Brahmaputra’. Born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya, Assam, Dr Hazarika was a singer, composer, lyricist, filmmaker and writer. His songs, rooted in the folk traditions of Assam and the Northeast, found listeners across India and beyond. Through his music and films, he spoke about ordinary people’s lives, social equality, human dignity and brotherhood. His contribution to Indian music and cinema earned him several honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2019.

The birth centenary celebrations began on September 8, 2025, and included efforts to revisit his contributions to music, literature, cinema and society. Several national and state-level artists are also expected to perform at the closing ceremony, marking the conclusion of the celebrations honouring one of India’s most respected cultural figures. (ANI)