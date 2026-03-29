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Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Health Update: Can't Walk After Parasitic Infection; Loses 4 Kgs In 14 Days
Bollywood actress Saba Azad has contracted a dangerous parasitic infection, Cyclospora cayetanensis. She lost 4 kg in 14 days, and her condition deteriorated so much that walking became difficult.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Saba Azad's Health Struggle: The Worst 14 Days of Her Life
Saba Azad reveals her battle with a severe parasitic infection, Cyclospora cayetanensis, which she described as the most challenging two weeks of her life.
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Image Credit : Social media
From Peak Fitness to Hospital Bed: Saba's Sudden Decline
The actress shared how she went from training twice a day to being so weak she couldn't walk, highlighting the sudden and severe nature of her illness.
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Image Credit : INSTAGRAM @Saba Azad
Dramatic Weight Loss: Saba Azad Loses 4 Kgs in Two Weeks
The parasitic infection caused a significant 4 kg weight loss in just 14 days, leaving the actress extremely weak and unable to perform simple tasks.
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Image Credit : INSTAGRAM @Saba Azad
A Public Health Warning: Wash Your Greens Thoroughly
Saba Azad urges fans to be vigilant about food hygiene, advising them to wash salads and vegetables thoroughly to avoid dangerous infections like the one she contracted.
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Image Credit : INSTAGRAM @Saba Azad
Hrithik Roshan's Support and Celebrity Well-Wishes Pour In
Saba praised her partner Hrithik Roshan for being her rock, while fellow actors like Preity Zinta, Dia Mirza, and Ali Fazal sent their prayers for her speedy recovery.
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