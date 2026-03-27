Saba Azad revealed her battle with a parasitic infection, Cyclospora cayetanensis, calling it the 'worst 14 days' of her life. The actor lost over 4 kg and warned fans about food safety, while thanking boyfriend Hrithik Roshan for his support.

Saba Azad details battle with parasitic infection

Actor-singer Saba Azad recently revealed that she has been unwell after being infected with Cyclospora cayetanensis, a parasite that affects the stomach. The 'Songs of Parasite' actor took to Instagram on Friday to update fans on her health, saying she had gone through a very difficult phase over the past few days and had lost over 4 kg.

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Alongside a picture from her hospital stay, taken by actor and her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan, she described the "worst 14 days" of her life due to the infection. She said the illness came "out of nowhere," despite following a careful lifestyle and mostly eating home-cooked food. "Worst 14 days of my life. Cyclospora cayetanensis, you nasty piece of work! For someone who only eats home-cooked food and carries her water bottle everywhere, this bug came out of nowhere, at the busiest time of the year for me. I've lost 4 kg that I didn't have to spare in just two weeks, and I can barely walk."

She went on to warn people about food safety and the importance of hygiene, including properly washing vegetables. She added, "One day I'm training twice a day, doing pull-ups, lifting heavy weights, and the next I'm half my size, without the strength to lift a goddamn toothpick, let alone weights. So please, for the love of your gut, wash your salad leaves and vegetables like your life depends on it, because sometimes it really does!"

Hrithik Roshan's supportive role

Saba also thanked Hrithik for helping lift her "grumpy spirits" during this difficult time and bringing some light moments despite her condition. "@hrithikroshan, who's kept my very grumpy spirits up and always manages to find humour in the darnest situations," she wrote.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba have been dating for several years and have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her. Earlier, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The couple divorced in 2014. (ANI)