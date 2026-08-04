Udhayanidhi Stalin has snowballed into a major controversy after a remark, widely interpreted as targeting actor Trisha, drew criticism from across political and entertainment circles. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada and actor-politician Khushbu Sundar have strongly condemned the comment

A political speech by Udhayanidhi Stalin has snowballed into a major controversy after a remark, widely interpreted as targeting actor Trisha, drew criticism from across political and entertainment circles. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada and actor-politician Khushbu Sundar have strongly condemned the comment, saying women should never become collateral damage in political rivalries.

The controversy began during a DMK protest in Thanjavur over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. While attacking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay over the issue, Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech was interrupted by members of the audience chanting "Trisha, Trisha." His response, followed by a clarification that he was referring to the Cauvery river, was widely interpreted as a double entendre. The clip quickly went viral, triggering sharp criticism on social media and from political opponents.

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Chinmayi says women should not be dragged into political battles

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada was among the first public figures to react, arguing that political leaders should focus on governance instead of making women part of political mudslinging.

In a strongly worded social media post, she said she initially did not understand the implied meaning of the remark until someone explained it to her. She added that many women had similarly failed to catch the alleged innuendo, describing it as something that was understood mainly within male circles.

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Chinmayi also questioned why Udhayanidhi did not stop the crowd from chanting or discourage the behaviour. Instead, she felt his response only intensified the controversy. Drawing a comparison with the treatment of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in earlier political battles, she said younger politicians should be raising the standard of public discourse rather than repeating or worsening old patterns. She concluded by urging women to speak up collectively against language that demeans them in public life.

Khushbu demands unconditional apology as FIR adds to controversy

Actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar also launched a strong attack on Udhayanidhi Stalin, calling his remarks "crass, cheap and deeply derogatory." She said political disagreements can never justify insulting a woman or turning her into a tool for scoring political points.

Khushbu warned that normalising such language would only further erode standards in public life and said every woman deserves respect regardless of political affiliations. She argued that once attacks on women's dignity become acceptable in politics, no family or public figure remains immune.

Calling the episode a reflection of declining political culture, Khushbu demanded that Udhayanidhi issue an unconditional public apology to Trisha for making remarks that many viewed as insulting on a public platform.

The controversy has continued to intensify beyond social media. The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) also criticised the remarks, with party leaders describing them as unacceptable and beneath the standards expected from public representatives.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Police have registered an FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin over the incident. The case reportedly includes charges related to insulting the modesty of a woman and provocation. Despite the backlash, Udhayanidhi has defended himself, maintaining that he did not mention Trisha by name and insisting that listeners should decide whether his words were inappropriate.

With criticism mounting from political leaders, celebrities and the public alike, the episode has reignited the debate over the tone of political speeches and the need to keep women out of personal attacks during political confrontations.