The caption said, “In the next edition of ‘Ro & Sa recommend’ (the Barcelona Chapter), we found ourselves at a cosy little Mediterranean joint Soma for Sa’s (Saba) birthday dinner. The place was suggested by our local friends and it didn’t disappoint."

The caption then detailed the couple's lavish dining experience. They said that they began with wonderful espresso martinis, which they recommended. Burrata and eggplant were standout dishes, along with other staples like chicken croquettes, tomato bread, beef served over carrot puree and patatas bravas. Saba and Hrithik thought the desserts, which included flan, chocolate ganache, and tiramisu, were the best part of the meal. The post concluded with the statement, “Keep eating, foodies.”