Saanya Iyer shares new look on social media, fans compare her to Mia Khalifa

Putta Gowri Madve fame Saanya Iyer has appeared in a transformed avatar, almost unrecognizable.

Sandalwood actress Saanya Iyer, who shone on the small screen with Puttagowri Madve and on the big screen as Gowri, has appeared in a never-before-seen avatar.

Saanya Iyer, who gained popularity through Bigg Boss Season 9 and later made a splash with the movie Gowri, has been mostly seen enjoying herself abroad and occasionally appearing on social media.

She is wearing a black mini skirt/shorts, a nude-coloured crop top, a matching front-cut hairstyle with a high ponytail, and large glasses.

In these photos, Saanya appears in a unique look, receiving praise from fans. Actor and Bigg Boss co-contestant Rupesh Shetty commented with a heart emoji.

Fans have compared Saanya's new look to former adult film star Mia Khalifa. Some have also likened her to Ariana Grande and Rakhi Sawant.

Latest Videos