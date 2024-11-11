Saanya Iyer shares new look on social media, fans compare her to Mia Khalifa

Putta Gowri Madve fame Saanya Iyer has appeared in a transformed avatar, almost unrecognizable.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 2:56 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 2:56 PM IST

Sandalwood actress Saanya Iyer, who shone on the small screen with Puttagowri Madve and on the big screen as Gowri, has appeared in a never-before-seen avatar.

article_image2

Saanya Iyer, who gained popularity through Bigg Boss Season 9 and later made a splash with the movie Gowri, has been mostly seen enjoying herself abroad and occasionally appearing on social media.

article_image3

She is wearing a black mini skirt/shorts, a nude-coloured crop top, a matching front-cut hairstyle with a high ponytail, and large glasses.

article_image4

In these photos, Saanya appears in a unique look, receiving praise from fans. Actor and Bigg Boss co-contestant Rupesh Shetty commented with a heart emoji.

article_image5

Fans have compared Saanya's new look to former adult film star Mia Khalifa. Some have also likened her to Ariana Grande and Rakhi Sawant.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra's cuddling photo sparks controversy ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra's cuddling photo sparks controversy | PHOTOS

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates spot boy's birthday on sets of 'Love and War' [WATCH] ATG

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates spot boy's birthday on sets of 'Love and War' [WATCH]

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Amitabh Bachchan old letter to Nimrat Kaur grabs attention anr

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Amitabh Bachchan's old letter to Nimrat Kaur grabs attention

Navya Nair shares chilling nightmare of encounter with terrifying creature; saved by Mohanlal, Prithviraj anr

Navya Nair shares chilling nightmare of encounter with terrifying creature; saved by Mohanlal, Prithviraj

Recent Stories

Married men, take note! 5 common mistakes that annoy wives AJR

Married men, take note! 5 common mistakes that annoy wives

Boeing plane catches fire after bird strike, makes emergency landing; SCARY video emerges (WATCH) shk

Boeing plane catches fire after bird strike, makes emergency landing; SCARY video emerges (WATCH)

Key Judgments of Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna anr

Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna: A look at his key judgements

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024: Check price, mileage, safety features ATG

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024: Check price, mileage, safety features

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024: Check price, mileage, safety features ATG

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024: Check price, mileage, safety features

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon