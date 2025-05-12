Rupali Ganguly VS Shweta Tiwari: Net Worth comparison of two TV actors
Rupali Ganguly and Shweta Tiwari, two of TV's biggest stars, have both carved a special place in the hearts of viewers. But which actress is richer?
| Published : May 12 2025, 04:56 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Rupali Ganguly and Shweta Tiwari are both popular TV actresses. They have earned the tag of TV's favorite daughters-in-law with their brilliant acting and hard work. Let's find out about both of their hit shows and their net worth.
Image Credit : Social Media
Rupali Ganguly started her career in 2000 with the show Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin. This show was a hit, but she got real recognition from the show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. After this, she worked in many shows like Kahin To Hoga, Bani- Ishq Da Kalma, Hamari Sister Didi.
Image Credit : Social Media
Rupali then worked in the TV show Anupamaa. In this, she played the character of a housewife named Anupama, who dedicates herself completely to her family, but in the end, she struggles to gain her identity. This show gave her a huge fan following.
Image Credit : Social Media
Rupali's first earning was 50 rupees. At the same time, she charges 3 lakh rupees for an episode. Apart from this, she also earns a hefty amount from brand endorsements. Rupali has worked in only 10 TV shows till date.
Image Credit : Social Media
Shweta Tiwari started her career in 1999 with the TV show Dil Dhadakne Do, but she got her real career by playing the character of Prerna Sharma in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2001. She worked in this show for many years and ruled the hearts of the audience.
Image Credit : Social Media
After this, Shweta Tiwari also worked in Parvarrish, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Swarna Ghar. At the same time, she also appeared in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Shweta has worked in 12 shows till date.
Image Credit : Social Media
Shweta's first earning was 500 rupees. According to media reports, Shweta charges 3 lakh rupees for an episode. At the same time, she charges up to 60 lakh rupees for working in films or web series. Apart from this, she also earns from films, advertisements, social media and modeling.
Image Credit : Social Media
According to several media reports, Shweta Tiwari's net worth is around 81 crores. At the same time, according to the Economic Times report, Rupali Ganguly's net worth is 20 crores. In such a situation, both are the top daughters-in-law of TV, but there is a difference of 61 crores in their net worth.
