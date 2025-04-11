Entertainment

Rupali Ganguly to Shweta Tiwari: 7 actresses and their no-makeup looks

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is 44 years old. In this photo, she is seen without makeup

Rupali Ganguly

48-year-old Rupali Ganguly's no-makeup look is clearly visible in this picture

Sakshi Tanwar

52-year-old Sakshi Tanwar looks like this without makeup

Urvashi Dholakia

45-year-old Urvashi Dholakia looks like this without makeup

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi is 52 years old. She looks like this without makeup

Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Punjabi is 45 years old. In this photo, she is seen without makeup

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is currently 43 years old. Her no-makeup look is visible in this photo

Chhaava OTT release: Vicky Kaushal's movie to release on THIS platform

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'King': Suhana to start shooting from THIS date

Mohit Suri Birthday: Top 5 romantic thriller's directed by him; Check

Anant Ambani Birthday: Know about his net worth, career