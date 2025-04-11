Rupali Ganguly to Shweta Tiwari: 7 actresses and their no-makeup looks

Entertainment
Shweta Tiwari is 44 years old. In this photo, she is seen without makeup
48-year-old Rupali Ganguly's no-makeup look is clearly visible in this picture
52-year-old Sakshi Tanwar looks like this without makeup
45-year-old Urvashi Dholakia looks like this without makeup
Mandira Bedi is 52 years old. She looks like this without makeup
Kamya Punjabi is 45 years old. In this photo, she is seen without makeup
Anita Hassanandani is currently 43 years old. Her no-makeup look is visible in this photo
Chhaava OTT release: Vicky Kaushal's movie to release on THIS platform
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'King': Suhana to start shooting from THIS date
Mohit Suri Birthday: Top 5 romantic thriller's directed by him; Check
Anant Ambani Birthday: Know about his net worth, career