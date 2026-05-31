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Rolex to Audemars Piguet: Inside Shubman Gill’s Luxury Watch Collection Ahead of Today's IPL Final
As Shubman Gill continues to shine on the cricket field, his taste for luxury off it is equally impressive. From Rolex masterpieces to iconic Audemars Piguet models, his watch collection reflects style, success and sophistication
Rolex and Audemars Piguet: The Crown Jewels of Gill’s Collection
Shubman Gill’s growing reputation as one of India’s top cricketers is matched by his appreciation for fine watchmaking. Among the standout pieces in his collection is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph, a luxury sports watch admired for its distinctive octagonal bezel and detailed craftsmanship. Valued at over Rs 40 lakh, the timepiece is considered one of the most desirable creations in modern horology.
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Gill is also known to own the Rolex Day-Date 40, a prestigious model crafted in yellow gold with a striking green dial. Often seen during important personal and professional milestones, the watch carries a price tag exceeding Rs 44 lakh. Another prized possession is the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, one of the most sought-after watches among collectors worldwide. Its combination of sporty appeal and luxury design makes it a timeless favourite.
From High-End Luxury to Everyday Innovation
While luxury watches dominate his collection, Gill’s wristwear choices are not limited to ultra-premium brands. As a brand ambassador for Casio, he frequently sports models from the company’s popular G-Shock range. One notable piece is the Casio GMC-B2100 series watch, which blends rugged styling with modern technology.
Featuring Bluetooth connectivity, solar charging capabilities and smartphone integration, the watch demonstrates that Gill appreciates innovation as much as exclusivity. The contrast between his luxury Rolex and Audemars Piguet models and his practical Casio timepieces showcases a versatile collection that caters to different occasions and lifestyles.
Watch Collection
Shubman Gill’s watch collection highlights his evolution from a promising young cricketer to a global sports icon. Whether it is a Rolex worth lakhs or a technologically advanced Casio, every watch reflects a blend of performance, elegance and personal style.
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