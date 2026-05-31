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Kattalan Box Office Collection Day 3: Antony Varghese Film Sees 20% Drop, Earns Rs 6.68 Crore
Kattalan Box Office Collection Day 3: Antony Varghese's action thriller Kattalan witnessed a slowdown on its third day at the box office. While collections dipped from the opening-day highs, the film has still managed to cross Rs 6.68 crore in India
Day 3 Collections See Noticeable Dip
After opening strongly with Rs 3.80 crore on its first day, Kattalan experienced a gradual decline over the weekend. The film earned Rs 1.28 crore on Day 3, marking a 20 percent drop from the Rs 1.60 crore collected on Day 2.
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Despite the slowdown, the film's three-day India net total now stands at Rs 6.68 crore, while its India gross collection has reached approximately Rs 7.69 crore. The numbers indicate that the film has maintained a reasonable hold, although the initial momentum has softened.
Malayalam Version Remains the Driving Force
The Malayalam version continued to contribute the majority of the film's earnings. On Day 3, it generated around Rs 98 lakh from over 1,100 shows across the country.
The Telugu dubbed version added Rs 24 lakh, while the Tamil version contributed Rs 6 lakh. Although the dubbed markets are bringing in additional revenue, Kerala remains the film's strongest territory and the primary source of its box-office performance.
Occupancy Trends and Audience Response
Occupancy figures presented a mixed picture. The Malayalam version started the day slowly but showed improvement as evening and night shows progressed, with late-night occupancy touching nearly 20 percent.
The Telugu version registered moderate attendance throughout the day, while the Tamil version delivered comparatively stronger occupancy percentages despite lower collections. The trend suggests that audience interest improved during prime-time screenings, offering some encouragement for the film's run in the coming days.
Kattalan is set in a village gripped by fear after growing human-wildlife conflict. As residents look for protection from danger, a supposed saviour emerges, only to become a greater threat himself. Combining action, suspense, and social commentary, the film explores survival, fear, and the consequences of escalating conflict
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