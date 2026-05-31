After opening strongly with Rs 3.80 crore on its first day, Kattalan experienced a gradual decline over the weekend. The film earned Rs 1.28 crore on Day 3, marking a 20 percent drop from the Rs 1.60 crore collected on Day 2.

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Despite the slowdown, the film's three-day India net total now stands at Rs 6.68 crore, while its India gross collection has reached approximately Rs 7.69 crore. The numbers indicate that the film has maintained a reasonable hold, although the initial momentum has softened.