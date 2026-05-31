Despite arriving in theatres with limited pre-release buzz, Chand Mera Dil has managed to maintain a steady run. The film registered a notable 34.6% growth on its second Saturday, earning Rs 1.75 crore across 2,704 shows.

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With the latest addition, the movie's total India net collection has reached Rs 22.50 crore. The India gross collection now stands at Rs 26.60 crore, indicating that the romantic drama is finding support among audiences during its second week.