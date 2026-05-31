Blast witnessed a remarkable jump in collections on its third day in theatres. The film earned Rs 3.90 crore net in India on Sunday, reflecting an 81.4 percent increase compared to its Day 2 earnings of Rs 2.15 crore.

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With this strong weekend performance, the film’s total India net collection has climbed to Rs 7.30 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 8.42 crore. The upward trend suggests that positive word-of-mouth is helping the film attract larger audiences as the weekend progresses.