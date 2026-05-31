- Home
- Entertainment
- Blast Box Office Collection Day 3: Arjun Sarja Film Jumps 81%, Crosses Rs 12 Crore Worldwide
Blast Box Office Collection Day 3: Arjun Sarja Film Jumps 81%, Crosses Rs 12 Crore Worldwide
Blast Box Office Collection Day 3: Arjun Sarja’s action-packed entertainer Blast enjoyed strong boost at box office on its third day, registering impressive growth over Saturday. Backed by positive audience response, film has now crossed Rs 12 crore
Blast Registers Massive Day 3 Growth
Blast witnessed a remarkable jump in collections on its third day in theatres. The film earned Rs 3.90 crore net in India on Sunday, reflecting an 81.4 percent increase compared to its Day 2 earnings of Rs 2.15 crore.
ALSO READ: Blast Movie Twitter Review: Fans Call Arjun Sarja’s Film A Mass Action Entertainer
With this strong weekend performance, the film’s total India net collection has climbed to Rs 7.30 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 8.42 crore. The upward trend suggests that positive word-of-mouth is helping the film attract larger audiences as the weekend progresses.
Tamil Version Leads as Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 12 Crore
The Tamil version emerged as the biggest contributor to the film’s success, collecting Rs 3.25 crore on Day 3 alone. The Telugu version also added a respectable Rs 65 lakh to the tally.
International markets further strengthened the film’s performance, contributing Rs 2 crore on the third day. As a result, Blast’s overseas gross collection has reached Rs 4.05 crore. Combined with domestic earnings, the film’s worldwide gross collection now stands at an impressive Rs 12.47 crore.
Tamil Nadu remained the strongest market domestically, followed by Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.
Positive Reviews and Strong Audience Turnout Fuel Momentum
A key factor behind the film’s growth appears to be the positive response from both critics and audiences. The action entertainer combines family emotions, martial arts action, and mass-commercial elements, offering something for a broad audience base.
Occupancy figures were especially encouraging during evening and night shows, with Tamil screenings recording their highest attendance during late hours. Viewers have also appreciated the film’s attention to detail in character presentation and production design, elements that help elevate the story beyond its action-heavy framework.
Featuring Arjun Sarja alongside Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan, Blast continues to build momentum and looks set for a solid run if the positive trend sustains through the coming weekdays.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.