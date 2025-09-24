Rockstar to Bajirao Mastani: 7 Blockbuster Films Katrina Kaif Turned Down
Katrina Kaif is going to be a mother soon. She revealed this by sharing her baby bump on social media. She hasn't been seen in films for a while now. So, let's find out which films she rejected in her career.
Katrina Kaif did several films
Katrina Kaif turned down offers for many films, from 'Chennai Express' to 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. After she rejected them, Deepika, Priyanka, and Shraddha took the roles, and their luck shined.
Rockstar
The makers of 'Rockstar' offered the film to Katrina Kaif opposite Ranbir Kapoor, but when she rejected it, they signed Nargis Fakhri as the lead actress.
Half Girlfriend
Katrina Kaif was the first choice for the makers of 'Half Girlfriend' opposite Arjun Kapoor. But she refused to work in the film. So, Shraddha Kapoor played the lead role.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Katrina Kaif was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first choice for 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', but for some reason, she rejected the film.
Bajirao Mastani
The makers of 'Bajirao Mastani' offered Katrina Kaif the role that Deepika Padukone played, but she was shooting for another film at the time, so she rejected it.
Gunday
Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor were in the lead roles in 'Gunday'. The makers wanted to sign Katrina Kaif as the lead actress, but she declined due to date issues.
Chennai Express
The makers of 'Chennai Express' wanted Katrina Kaif to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan. However, when Katrina rejected the offer, Deepika Padukone was offered the lead role.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
In 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', Ayan Mukerji wanted to cast Katrina Kaif as the lead actress opposite Ranbir Kapoor, but she turned down the offer.