Image Credit : Instagram

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have finally confirmed the news fans have long been waiting for: they are expecting their first child. On Tuesday, September 23, the couple took to social media to share the joyful update with their fans, calling it “the best chapter of our lives.”

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the couple shared a serene photo of themselves with the caption, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” The announcement was met with an outpouring of love, as fans, celebrities, and industry colleagues flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and blessings.