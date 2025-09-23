Image Credit : instagram

Fertility in women over 40 naturally declines with age. It's possible to have a child after 40, but getting pregnant naturally becomes more challenging. Conditions like high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, and placental issues are more common. Before trying to conceive, consult a doctor to understand your health status. Regular check-ups and medical care are crucial during pregnancy. Having a child after 40 doesn't mean it's high-risk, but proper medical advice is essential.