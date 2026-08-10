20 years on, Karan Johar recalls the divisive reactions to 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', sharing anecdotes of audience backlash, from a couple walking out of a theatre to being confronted by an angry mother over the film's controversial themes.

Recalling the Initial Backlash Looking back at the film's release, Johar recalled watching a paid preview at a cinema a night before the film opened. He said he quietly sat among the audience and noticed a middle-aged couple reacting strongly to a scene involving Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's characters, Dev and Maya. Johar recalled that the couple seemed upset even before the scene, and the situation became more tense when Dev and Maya entered a hotel elevator and gave in to their feelings for each other. "At that point Lady Saree looked at Sir Kurta in shock and dropped her popcorn. He turned back and said (in Gujarati) - "Dream sequence che!" When Sir Kurta realised it wasn't a dream sequence he looked at his wife angrily (who was now relishing her popcorn much more) and insinuated an immediate exit! They left the cinema and my heart sank..."The filmmaker said things became even more difficult for him when he stepped outside the theatre. He recalled meeting a woman and her daughter, who approached him after the screening. Johar initially thought the woman had liked the film, but her reaction left him shocked. "I stepped out with mixed feelings, and a lady & her crying daughter came up to me (I honestly thought she was moved by the movie). She asked - "Are you Karan Johar!!?".. I took my daughter to see a happy film with songs and dances and family values because it's YOUR film. The DAY she got her DIVORCE and this is what I saw!! Shame on you. I was worried she may hit me so I scurried away from her and encountered some more angry faces..." he recalled. Mixed Reception and Changing Views Johar said the film received very different reactions from audiences and critics after its release. While some people called it brave and among his best work, others were unhappy with the way it dealt with marriage and relationships. "From being called brave, my best work to anti 'sanskaari' values and immense hate - I heard it all..."However, Johar said he later had an unexpected conversation with a woman at an airport lounge that gave him another view of the film's impact. He said he was still cautious about people's reactions at the time. "I met a woman at an airport lounge a few weeks later (at this point I was ready to be assaulted at any given point of time), she said - "I loved your film...but I lied to my husband and told him I hated it."" Johar on the Film's Intent "I don't deny the flaws of the film... It was over bloated in scale and had opulent (and some unnecessary) songs to pander to my understanding of the mainstream... but I always felt it had its heart in the right place... The film did not endorse infidelity (that was never ever my intention) but it did show that stepping out of the boundary of marriage to seek love or desire can destroy your very foundation and family," he added.Johar said that, two decades later, he has met several people who have started seeing the film differently. According to him, some viewers who could not connect with it when it released now understand it better. "20 years later, I meet many people who tell me they couldn't relate to it then but understand it better today... Perhaps life itself gives us answers we never ever wanted to question."Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. The romantic drama released in theatres on August 11, 2006. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Twenty years after 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' hit theatres, filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about the strong reactions the film received when it was released in 2006. The film, which dealt with marriage, love and extra-marital relationships, had divided audiences and sparked a lot of debate.Looking back at the film's release, Johar recalled watching a paid preview at a cinema a night before the film opened. He said he quietly sat among the audience and noticed a middle-aged couple reacting strongly to a scene involving Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's characters, Dev and Maya. Johar recalled that the couple seemed upset even before the scene, and the situation became more tense when Dev and Maya entered a hotel elevator and gave in to their feelings for each other. "At that point Lady Saree looked at Sir Kurta in shock and dropped her popcorn. He turned back and said (in Gujarati) - "Dream sequence che!" When Sir Kurta realised it wasn't a dream sequence he looked at his wife angrily (who was now relishing her popcorn much more) and insinuated an immediate exit! They left the cinema and my heart sank..."The filmmaker said things became even more difficult for him when he stepped outside the theatre. He recalled meeting a woman and her daughter, who approached him after the screening. Johar initially thought the woman had liked the film, but her reaction left him shocked. "I stepped out with mixed feelings, and a lady & her crying daughter came up to me (I honestly thought she was moved by the movie). She asked - "Are you Karan Johar!!?".. I took my daughter to see a happy film with songs and dances and family values because it's YOUR film. The DAY she got her DIVORCE and this is what I saw!! Shame on you. I was worried she may hit me so I scurried away from her and encountered some more angry faces..." he recalled.Johar said the film received very different reactions from audiences and critics after its release. While some people called it brave and among his best work, others were unhappy with the way it dealt with marriage and relationships. "From being called brave, my best work to anti 'sanskaari' values and immense hate - I heard it all..."However, Johar said he later had an unexpected conversation with a woman at an airport lounge that gave him another view of the film's impact. He said he was still cautious about people's reactions at the time. "I met a woman at an airport lounge a few weeks later (at this point I was ready to be assaulted at any given point of time), she said - "I loved your film...but I lied to my husband and told him I hated it."""I don't deny the flaws of the film... It was over bloated in scale and had opulent (and some unnecessary) songs to pander to my understanding of the mainstream... but I always felt it had its heart in the right place... The film did not endorse infidelity (that was never ever my intention) but it did show that stepping out of the boundary of marriage to seek love or desire can destroy your very foundation and family," he added.Johar said that, two decades later, he has met several people who have started seeing the film differently. According to him, some viewers who could not connect with it when it released now understand it better. "20 years later, I meet many people who tell me they couldn't relate to it then but understand it better today... Perhaps life itself gives us answers we never ever wanted to question."Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. The romantic drama released in theatres on August 11, 2006. (ANI)