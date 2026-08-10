Singer Lucky Ali left fans reflective after speaking on mortality at a concert, revealing he travels with his own burial cloth. He also shared his past struggles, his discomfort with acting, and his views on the soulless nature of AI in music.
Reflecting on Life and Career
Reflecting on his life and career, Lucky Ali, in a previous conversation with ANI, shared that before becoming a musician, he considered himself useless or without direction. "I was a 'Vela, a total 'Vela' before that. Good for nothing. That's what I was before I even became a musician. I couldn't keep a job because I wasn't cut out to have a job."
Recalling his childhood, Lucky Ali said that his early education and experience were related to "animal husbandry" and "horse breeding", which didn't offer him professional opportunities at that time in India. "I was more, I was brought up on a farm and stuff like that and what I learned was about animal husbandry and horse breeding. That's the stuff I learned, and that was not a career that you could have in India," said Lucky Ali.
'Uncomfortable' With Acting
It was followed by his father, the legendary actor Mehmood Ali, suggesting that he pursue acting, believing it was a better choice for his son, Lucky Ali. However, it was not the profession Lucky Ali wanted to pursue because he felt "uncomfortable" in it. "He (Mehmood Ali) felt that I should act in movies. And, I did a couple at his behest. I did Kaante and Sur. And, then I started slowly being pulled in again to something that I was really uncomfortable with," said Lucky Ali. "Hence, I made a conscious decision and decided that no, I would keep music as my career. To the best of my ability," added the 'O Safarnama' singer.
On AI in Music
The actor also shared his opinion on the growing use of AI in the ever-changing world of social media. When asked about the abundant use of AI cloning of veteran singers by social media users, Lucky Ali said that such adaptations can never reproduce the "soul of the artist" who sang the original song. "An artist will always remain an artist. AI will always remain soulless. So, it will never be the soul of the artist. It will only be your adaptation of the copy," said Lucky Ali. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)