Singer Lucky Ali left fans reflective after speaking on mortality at a concert, revealing he travels with his own burial cloth. He also shared his past struggles, his discomfort with acting, and his views on the soulless nature of AI in music.

Reflecting on Life and Career

Celebrated singer Lucky Ali left fans reflective during a recent concert when he spoke candidly about mortality, telling the audience that while he loves them, he is prepared for the day he eventually has to leave. Addressing the crowd, Ali said, "I know I love you all too. But one day I have to go, na. I'm not preparing you for it. But I'm prepared actually." The singer then revealed that he carries his own burial cloth whenever he travels.View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Ali (@officialluckyali) "Whenever I travel, I travel with my Iram, which is my burial cloth," he said, before adding, "I just didn't let go yaar." The singer also shared a video from the concert, where he appeared emotional while addressing the audience. Known for his iconic songs like 'O Sanam', 'Safarnama', and 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', Lucky Ali is one of the popular singers of India.

Reflecting on his life and career, Lucky Ali, in a previous conversation with ANI, shared that before becoming a musician, he considered himself useless or without direction. "I was a 'Vela, a total 'Vela' before that. Good for nothing. That's what I was before I even became a musician. I couldn't keep a job because I wasn't cut out to have a job."

Recalling his childhood, Lucky Ali said that his early education and experience were related to "animal husbandry" and "horse breeding", which didn't offer him professional opportunities at that time in India. "I was more, I was brought up on a farm and stuff like that and what I learned was about animal husbandry and horse breeding. That's the stuff I learned, and that was not a career that you could have in India," said Lucky Ali.

'Uncomfortable' With Acting

It was followed by his father, the legendary actor Mehmood Ali, suggesting that he pursue acting, believing it was a better choice for his son, Lucky Ali. However, it was not the profession Lucky Ali wanted to pursue because he felt "uncomfortable" in it. "He (Mehmood Ali) felt that I should act in movies. And, I did a couple at his behest. I did Kaante and Sur. And, then I started slowly being pulled in again to something that I was really uncomfortable with," said Lucky Ali. "Hence, I made a conscious decision and decided that no, I would keep music as my career. To the best of my ability," added the 'O Safarnama' singer.

On AI in Music

The actor also shared his opinion on the growing use of AI in the ever-changing world of social media. When asked about the abundant use of AI cloning of veteran singers by social media users, Lucky Ali said that such adaptations can never reproduce the "soul of the artist" who sang the original song. "An artist will always remain an artist. AI will always remain soulless. So, it will never be the soul of the artist. It will only be your adaptation of the copy," said Lucky Ali. (ANI)