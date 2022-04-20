RIP T Rama Rao: Did you know that he launched Rajinikanth in Bollywood?

Veteran filmmaker T Rama Rao passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday due to age-related issues.

The Indian film industry is mourning the sad demise of veteran filmmaker T Rama Rao. The director-producer passed away into ages in the early hours on Wednesday at his residence in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The 83-year-old filmmaker had helmed around 70 films in Telugu and Hindi and had also produced a number of blockbuster Tamil films. The man was also the one who is credited for megastar Rajinikanth’s debut in the Hindi film industry.

It was in 1983 when Rajinikanth marked his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Andhaa Kaanoon’. The film had an ensemble cast of actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Reema Roy, Pran, Amrish Puri, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri and Danny Danzongpa. Veteran actor Dharmendra had also played a Madhavi.

Helmed by T Rama Rao, Andhaa Kaanoon was a Hindi remake of SA Chandrasekhar's Tamil film Sattam Our Iruttari. The movie was a hit at the time of its release. It had made a worldwide collection of Rs 7.8 crore, reportedly.

The film was released 39 years ago on April 8, 1983. With this, it also marks the 39th Bollywood debut anniversary of Rajinikanth.

Andhaa Kanoon went on to become the fifth highest-grossing film of the year 1983. Not only was the film a success at the box office, but its music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal was equally a hit.

