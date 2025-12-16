Regina Cassandra Was Born Muslim? Actress Reveals Why She Chose a Christian Name
Regina Cassandra: Everyone knows Regina Cassandra as a Christian. But she was actually born into a Muslim family. Regina has revealed why she took a Christian name.
Regina born into a Muslim family
Regina Cassandra is a glamorous actress known in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films. Everyone thinks she's Christian, but she revealed she was born into a Muslim family.
After her parents separated...
Hearing the name Regina Cassandra makes you think she's Christian. Her father is Muslim and her mother is Christian. Her parents divorced, and she went with her mother and was baptized.
All religions are equal
Though her father is Muslim and mother is Christian, Regina respects all religions. She has independent thoughts on faith and sees all as equal. She has a degree in Psychology.
Regina is very open
Besides movies, Regina values health and mental peace. She is one of the few heroines who openly discusses mental health, stressing the need for awareness about stress and depression.
Regina is very active
Regina is very active on social media. Her film opportunities have reduced lately. She is currently acting more in Tamil films and has appeared in web series like Anya's Tutorial and Farzi.
