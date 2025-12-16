Darshan Thoogudeepa's Wife Vijayalakshmi: Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's movie 'The Devil' has been released. Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, has spoken about the fans on one side and the negative reactions on the other.

Darshan Thoogudeepa's wife, Vijayalakshmi, spoke as 'The Devil' movie has been released. With Darshan in jail, the movie is being screened in his absence. Meanwhile, there are people making negative comments. Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, has spoken about this in an interview.

'The Devil' movie's heroine, Rachana Rai, interviewed Vijayalakshmi Darshan.

Not everyone talks about us. Negative comments come. It doesn't matter if people talk about me, and now it doesn't matter if they talk about my son. I think about those who love us; I don't bother with those who speak negatively about me. My son is also growing up, and I have to raise him. I have a house, a business, and also jail-related work. I have to take care of it all, said Vijayalakshmi Darshan.

I don't cry for long

I don't read comments; people who speak negatively are not with me at all. I need to move forward positively. As a wife, I do what I have to do; the rest is Darshan's hard work. It feels bad when Darshan gets negative reactions, and I wonder, 'Why me?' The question 'why, why' comes up many times. I cry for a maximum of one week or fifteen days, and then I don't think about it, said Vijayalakshmi Darshan.

They didn't misbehave with us

We went to the fans' show. A true fan of Darshan knows how to look at and respect women. When we went to the first-day-first-show, there was no one else besides four bouncers. But no one misbehaved with us; they maintained a one-foot distance. Anyone can claim to be a Darshan fan with a fake account; they can even create an account in my name.

Why do they call me a goddess?

I can't describe Darshan's fans in words. Sometimes I feel like I wish I had fans like Darshan; I get jealous. I tell them to shower this love on me and Darshan. When I walk on the street, they call me 'goddess.' Then I tell Darshan to take good care of me. It feels happy when people outside give so much love, but I also get scared wondering why they call me a goddess.

We didn't wear slippers, we wore shoes

Darshan had mentioned that when he goes out, people scratch him and he gets injured. Fearing the same would happen to me, I wore shoes instead of slippers during the first-day-first-show of The Devil movie. I also told Vinish not to wear slippers and to wear shoes. But no fan misbehaved with us, said Vijayalakshmi Darshan.