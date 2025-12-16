Loved Dhurandhar? Pathaan To War; Here's a List of 5 Spy Thrillers You Can Watch
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has reignited interest in spy thrillers with its gripping plot and powerful performances. For viewers craving more espionage-driven drama and action, here are top spy films to stream on OTT
Dhurandhar
Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar has been drawing massive attention since its release. Audiences and critics alike have responded strongly to Ranveer Singh’s intense performance and Akshaye Khanna’s mysterious presence. The film’s tight narrative, engaging soundtrack, and strong supporting cast have further contributed to its growing popularity.
War 2
War 2 delivers a spectacle-driven spy experience packed with large-scale action sequences. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film features Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles and forms a key chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. Known for its high-energy combat scenes and stunts, the film is currently streaming on Netflix.
Pathaan
Pathaan stands out as a major recommendation for viewers who enjoyed Dhurandhar. As part of the YRF Spy Universe, the film follows a former RAW agent who returns from exile to stop a rogue operative planning a biological attack on India. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, and is currently streaming on Prime Video.
Ek Tha Tiger
Ek Tha Tiger is another spy thriller that continues to attract viewers with its mix of action and emotion. The story revolves around an Indian intelligence officer navigating a dangerous mission filled with unexpected turns. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s performances and on-screen chemistry play a key role in making the film engaging. It is available to stream on Prime Video and Netflix.
Raazi
Raazi presents espionage through an emotional and human lens. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film focuses on an Indian spy who is married into a Pakistani military family during the period surrounding the Bangladesh Liberation War. Alia Bhatt’s performance anchors the narrative, which balances patriotism with personal sacrifice. The film is available on Apple TV and Prime Video.
Madras Cafe
Madras Cafe offers a darker and more realistic take on espionage. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film features John Abraham as an Indian Army officer assigned to lead covert RAW operations in Sri Lanka following the withdrawal of the Indian Peace Keeping Force. Set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan civil war, the film is known for its political depth and restrained storytelling and can be streamed on Prime Video.
