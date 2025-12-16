The 2026 Sundance Film Festival has announced its lineup of 54 short films and a special legacy program. Concurrently, the American Cinematheque revealed its Tribute to the Crafts honourees, with awards for films like 'Sinners' and 'Frankenstein'.

Sundance Film Festival Unveils 2026 Short Film Lineup

The Sundance Film Festival has revealed its short film selections for the 2026 edition, featuring 54 titles across eight programs. Representing 22 countries and territories, the shorts include fiction, documentary, and animated storytelling. This year, the festival will also feature a special Park City Legacy short film program, screening films from past editions with the filmmakers in attendance to mark its final year in Park City, Utah, according to Variety.

Sundance Director of Programming Kim Yutani said, "We are looking forward to presenting these short films as part of our 2026 selection this coming January. Each one is a testament to the creative talent working in the short film space, proving that powerful storytelling is impactful across formats. This year's program is rich with explorations of belonging, resilience, and the unexpected ways people navigate both the everyday and the extraordinary," as quoted by Variety. The festival will take place from January 22 to February 1 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, with individual ticket sales beginning January 14.

American Cinematheque Announces Tribute to the Crafts Honourees

Meanwhile, the American Cinematheque announced the honourees for its fifth annual Tribute to the Crafts, recognising exceptional work behind the camera. Films celebrated include Sinners, One Battle After Another, Frankenstein, Train Dreams, Hedda, Wicked: For Good, F1, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Golden, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Weapons.

Academy Award-nominated production designer Jack Fisk ("Marty Supreme") will also receive the Career Achievement Award for his work spanning the past five decades, contributing to films including "There Will Be Blood," "The Revenant," "The Tree of Life," "Mulholland Drive" and "Killers of the Flower Moon."

The late Andrew J. Kuehn Jr., often referred to as the "Godfather of Movie Trailers," will be honoured with the Unsung Hero Award for his trailblazing work in film marketing, according to Variety.

Award Winners Across 13 Categories

The Tribute to the Crafts recognises excellence across 13 categories: Casting: 'Sinners' (Francine Maisler) - Warner Bros. Pictures Cinematography: 'Train Dreams' (Adolpho Veloso) - Netflix Choreography: 'Wicked: For Good' (Christopher Scott) - Universal Pictures Costume Design: 'Hedda' (Lindsay Pugh) - Amazon MGM Studios Editing: 'One Battle After Another' (Andy Jurgensen) - Warner Bros. Pictures Hair and Makeup: 'Frankenstein' (Mike Hill, Cliona Furey & Jordan Samuel) - Netflix Production Design/Set Decoration/Prop Master: 'Frankenstein' (Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau & Christopher Geggie) - Netflix Score: 'Sinners' (Ludwig Goransson) - Warner Bros. Pictures Song: 'Golden' - KPop Demon Hunters (EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, IDO, 24, & TEDDY) - Netflix Sound: 'F1' (Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary Rizzo, Juan Peralta & Gareth John) - Apple Original Films Stunts: 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' (Wade Eastwood) - Paramount Pictures Trailer: 'Weapons' (John Stanford & Susie Shen on behalf of Warner Bros.; Jared Sapolin, Joel Walden, James Edgington, Greg Brotherton, John Salazar & Nate Rowe on behalf of Mark Woollen and Associates) - Warner Bros. Pictures Visual Effects: 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon & Daniel Barrett) - 20th Century Studios

"It was an incredible year at the movies, and there is no better place to watch the essential work of the artisans and craftspeople that shaped this year's films like the cinema. Our jury had plenty of worthy selections to choose from," said Grant Moninger, the American Cinematheque's Artistic Director, in a statement, according to Variety. (ANI)