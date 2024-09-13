Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Regina Cassandra a serial dater? Actress gets candid about dating history, relationships and more

    Celebrities often prefer to keep their personal lives private, especially regarding relationships. However, actress Regina Cassandra recently opened up about her dating history, admitting to being a 'serial dater' in the past.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 11:03 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

    Celebrities often prefer to keep their personal lives private, especially when it comes to relationships. However, actress Regina Cassandra recently opened up about her dating history, admitting to being a 'serial dater' in the past.

    article_image2

    Regina has starred in several successful Telugu films. Her upcoming movie, Utsavam, is set to release soon, and she has been busy with promotions. In a recent interview, she spoke about the film and opened up about her personal life.

    article_image3

    Regina addressed past rumors about her relationships, stating that she has been in several relationships and considers herself a 'serial dater.' However, she is currently single and taking a break from relationships. She emphasized that she prefers being open about her personal life despite facing criticism.

    article_image4

    When asked about marriage rumors with Sundeep Kishan, Regina clarified that they are good friends. She also addressed rumors about Sai Dharam Tej, describing him as a quiet person.

    article_image5

    Regina also revealed the story behind her name. Her parents, a Christian mother and a Muslim father, divorced when she was young. After the divorce, her mother, inspired by a character in her favorite novel, chose the name Cassandra for her.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Devara Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film gets U/A certificate from CBFC; read report RBA

    Devara: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film gets U/A certificate from CBFC; read report

    Kondal REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Antony Varghese Pepe's Onam release worth your time? Read this RBA

    Kondal REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Antony Varghese Pepe's Onam release worth your time? Read this

    Bad Boyz REVIEW: Did Rahman, Dhyan Sreenivasan's Onam release win audience's heart? Here's how they responded RBA

    Bad Boyz REVIEW: Did Rahman, Dhyan Sreenivasan's Onam release win audience's heart? Here's how they responded

    ARRESTED! Punjabi singer Fatehjit Singh detained by Police for sending people to the US via Dunki route RKK

    ARRESTED! Punjabi singer Fatehjit Singh detained by Police for sending people to the US via Dunki route

    Malaika Arora father news: Salman Khan reaches actress house to pay his condolence (Watch video) RKK

    Malaika Arora father news: Salman Khan reaches actress house to pay his condolence (Watch video)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka govt reduces 2nd PUC exam duration by 15 minutes vkp

    Karnataka govt reduces 2nd PUC exam duration by 15 minutes

    Friday the 13th: Did not watch 'Stree 2' yet? Don't miss special offer to watch the horror-comedy film RKK

    Friday the 13th: Did not watch 'Stree 2' yet? Don't miss special offer to watch the horror-comedy film

    Supreme Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal, will be released from jail after 6 months gcw

    BREAKING: Supreme Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal, will be released from jail after 6 months

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 13: Price of 22k FALLS this much ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 13: Price of 22k FALLS this much

    Around 33,000 Boeing workers vote to strike over pay dispute, putting company's recovery in jeopardy (WATCH) snt

    Around 33,000 Boeing workers vote to strike over pay dispute, putting company's recovery in jeopardy (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon