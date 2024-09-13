Is Regina Cassandra a serial dater? Actress gets candid about dating history, relationships and more

Celebrities often prefer to keep their personal lives private, especially regarding relationships. However, actress Regina Cassandra recently opened up about her dating history, admitting to being a 'serial dater' in the past.

Regina has starred in several successful Telugu films. Her upcoming movie, Utsavam, is set to release soon, and she has been busy with promotions. In a recent interview, she spoke about the film and opened up about her personal life.

Regina addressed past rumors about her relationships, stating that she has been in several relationships and considers herself a 'serial dater.' However, she is currently single and taking a break from relationships. She emphasized that she prefers being open about her personal life despite facing criticism.

When asked about marriage rumors with Sundeep Kishan, Regina clarified that they are good friends. She also addressed rumors about Sai Dharam Tej, describing him as a quiet person.

Regina also revealed the story behind her name. Her parents, a Christian mother and a Muslim father, divorced when she was young. After the divorce, her mother, inspired by a character in her favorite novel, chose the name Cassandra for her.

