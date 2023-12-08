Red Sea Film Festival: Alia Bhatt raises eyebrows in sliver sparkle outfit

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt attended the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia and shared a glimpse of her outfit.

The 30-year-old was decked up in a sequined beige gown for a talk during the day and looked elegant and classy.

The outfit had a cord set that had an off-shoulder top and a long skirt. The entire attire was filled with silver working on it.

She kept her wavy hair open and ditched wearing accessories. She opted for minimal makeup and nude lipstick.

Alia's outfit was styled by Rhea Kapoor and sharing the pictures Alia wrote, "Smile. Sparkle. Saudi."

Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt's mother was her biggest cheerleader as she was amongst the first to comment on her daughter's post and used heart and fire emojis.

The actresses also walked the red carpet Friday night, with photographs produced by the film festival's official Instagram page.