    Red Sea Film Festival: Alia Bhatt raises eyebrows in sliver sparkle outfit

    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 2:43 PM IST

    On Thursday, Alia Bhatt attended the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia and shared a glimpse of her outfit.

    article_image1

    The 30-year-old was decked up in a sequined beige gown for a talk during the day and looked elegant and classy. 

    article_image2

    The outfit had a cord set that had an off-shoulder top and a long skirt. The entire attire was filled with silver working on it.

    article_image3

    She kept her wavy hair open and ditched wearing accessories. She opted for minimal makeup and nude lipstick. 

    article_image4

    Alia's outfit was styled by Rhea Kapoor and sharing the pictures Alia wrote, "Smile. Sparkle. Saudi." 

    article_image5

    Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt's mother was her biggest cheerleader as she was amongst the first to comment on her daughter's post and used heart and fire emojis. 

    article_image6

    The actresses also walked the red carpet Friday night, with photographs produced by the film festival's official Instagram page.

