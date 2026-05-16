Ravi Mohan made several serious allegations regarding his marriage. He claimed that he was “forced into the marriage” and alleged that threats were used against him at the time.

“They threatened me and got me married,” he said, adding that his life became “a living hell” soon after and that he faced mental torture from the beginning of the relationship.

The actor also claimed that security guards had been placed at his children’s school and that even his phone connection had been disconnected.

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