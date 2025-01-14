Tamil actor Jayam Ravi changes his name to Ravi Mohan for THIS reason; Details inside

Actor Jayam Ravi has announced a name change to Ravi Mohan. He also launched a new production company, Ravi Mohan Studios, and a charity, Ravi Mohan Fans Foundation.

First Published Jan 14, 2025, 10:33 AM IST

Jayam Ravi shares the news

Jayam Ravi, who debuted in 2003 with the film Jayam, changed his name to Ravi Mohan after 20 years in the industry.

Jayam Ravi becomes Ravi Mohan

Ravi Mohan also launched Ravi Mohan Studios, expanding his presence in the entertainment industry, and marking a new chapter in his career after 20 years.

Jayam Ravi's name change

Ravi Mohan requested everyone to address him by his new name, signaling a personal transformation and a fresh start in his career and life.

Jayam Ravi's announcement

Ravi Mohan plans to produce global films through his newly launched Ravi Mohan Studios, aiming to expand his creative vision on an international scale.

Jayam Ravi turns producer

Ravi Mohan launched the Ravi Mohan Fans Foundation to support his fans, showing appreciation and commitment to giving back to his dedicated fanbase.

Jayam Ravi launches foundation

Ravi Mohan requested support for his new journey, seeking encouragement from his fans and well-wishers as he embarks on this exciting new chapter.

