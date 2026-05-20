The first review for superstar Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' is out, just before its worldwide release on May 21. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, this suspense-thriller is packed with mystery. This is the third and final movie in the much-loved Drishyam series.

Superstar Mohanlal is giving his fans the best birthday gift ever with 'Drishyam 3'. The much-awaited Malayalam film hits theatres worldwide on May 21. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, this is the final chapter in the story of Georgekutty and his family, part of one of the biggest thriller franchises. After the massive success of the first two films (released in 2013 and 2021), there's a huge buzz for this one, both in India and abroad. The story was so good, it was remade in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. And now, the first review is finally here…

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What is the story of Drishyam 3?

The Censor Board hasn't made many changes to 'Drishyam 3' and has given it a UA13+ certificate. This means kids over 13 can watch it without any issues. The film's runtime is 2 hours and 39 minutes. The story picks up right where 'Drishyam 2' left off. It revolves around Georgekutty (Mohanlal), his wife Rani, and their two daughters. We'll see how Georgekutty, who once cleverly used legal loopholes to save his family from a murder charge and escaped the police, is now in trouble again. The police had no evidence against him back then. But now, they've found something new, bringing a fresh crisis into Georgekutty's life. He is living in the shadow of fear and uncertainty. He doesn't know who is secretly following him or if the police are about to reopen the case. What is this new problem, and will he get out of it this time or finally get caught? You'll have to watch the full movie to find out.

What is the budget of Drishyam 3?

'Drishyam 3' is a Malayalam crime thriller, written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. It's produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas and is the sequel to 'Drishyam 2'. The film has been made on a budget of ₹100 crore. Besides Mohanlal, the movie stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, Asha Sarath, Shanthi Mayadevi, and Veena Nandakumar in lead roles. Interestingly, a Bollywood version of 'Drishyam 3' starring Ajay Devgn is also in the works and is set to release on October 2.