Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. The duo, who welcomed their daughter Saraayah last year, posed for paparazzi. Kiara will next be seen in 'Toxic', and Sidharth in 'Vvan'.

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The duo seemed to be in a hurry but happily posed as paps requested. Both Sidharth and Kiara were seen dressed in casual wear, setting out examples for best comfortable outfits for travel.

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Sidharth and Kiara on Parenthood

In July last year, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, one of the most loved jodis of Bollywood, became three from two as they were blessed with a baby girl. Announcing the birth of their daughter, the couple, via a joint post on Instagram, posted, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH."

Sidharth and Kiara have not yet disclosed the face of their baby, Saraayah. However, the two don't shy away from being publicly open about their love for their child.On New Year's Eve, Kiara shared how in 2025, her "heart expanded in ways I couldn't imagine , a year of firsts, of learning , of becoming, of evolution and sweetest blessings."

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will next be seen in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film has been written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria alongside Yash. Sidharth is gearing up for the release of his film 'Vvan' with Tamannaah Bhatia. (ANI)