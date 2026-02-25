- Home
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Udaipur wedding buzz grows as an exclusive update reveals the bride has chosen a deeply traditional mehendi design, staying rooted in culture for her big day.
Rashmika-Vijay Wedding Update
The wedding buzz around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda is growing louder with every passing day. The much-talked-about Indian wedding is expected to take place in Udaipur, most likely on February 26, in a grand yet deeply traditional style. While the couple has kept details tightly under wraps, a few exclusive updates about the pre-wedding celebrations are now creating waves.
Rashmika’s Traditional Mehendi: Rooted in Culture
Sources close to the wedding planning reveal that Rashmika has chosen a deeply traditional mehendi design for her big day. Staying true to cultural roots, the bride-to-be has opted for intricate, classic patterns that reflect timeless bridal aesthetics rather than trendy, minimal designs. The mehendi is said to feature fine detailing inspired by traditional South Indian motifs, blended with elegant floral elements to give it a rich, ceremonial feel.
The idea behind this choice is to honour age old customs and family traditions while keeping the look graceful and meaningful. Those who have seen the design in preparation describe it as “royal yet rooted,” perfectly matching the traditional theme of the wedding celebrations planned in Udaipur.
Wedding, Kept Under Tight Wraps
The couple is reportedly hosting the wedding as a strictly private affair with close family and friends in attendance. From limited guest access to a phone-free policy during key rituals, every step is being taken to maintain privacy. The functions are said to be traditional in spirit, with rituals, décor, and styling reflecting classic Indian wedding grandeur.
While fans are eagerly waiting for official pictures, the couple is expected to share glimpses only after the ceremonies conclude. Until then, the excitement around Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding continues to soar, with every exclusive detail adding to the fairytale build-up.
