Sources close to the wedding planning reveal that Rashmika has chosen a deeply traditional mehendi design for her big day. Staying true to cultural roots, the bride-to-be has opted for intricate, classic patterns that reflect timeless bridal aesthetics rather than trendy, minimal designs. The mehendi is said to feature fine detailing inspired by traditional South Indian motifs, blended with elegant floral elements to give it a rich, ceremonial feel.

The idea behind this choice is to honour age old customs and family traditions while keeping the look graceful and meaningful. Those who have seen the design in preparation describe it as “royal yet rooted,” perfectly matching the traditional theme of the wedding celebrations planned in Udaipur.