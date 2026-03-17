- Home
- Entertainment
- Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge Creates Pre-Release Frenzy, Tickets Sold in Lakhs; Check here
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge Creates Pre-Release Frenzy, Tickets Sold in Lakhs; Check here
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is generating massive pre-release hype, with lakhs of tickets sold in advance. Theatres are running shows nonstop, setting the stage for a record-breaking box office debut.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Update
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Update
Theatres are increasing show timings to meet the massive demand for the film. Cities like Mumbai and Thane have started late-night shows, some as late as 1:50 AM. Many cinemas are preparing to run the film almost 24 hours a day, which is extremely rare.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Update
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Update
Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir theatre has seen a major change. The theatre had to shift the show for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ), which has been running for almost three decades. The show, which used to run at 11:30 AM, has now been moved to an earlier morning slot to provide more screenings for 'Dhurandhar 2'.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Update
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.