5 5 Image Credit : Facebook

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Update

According to trade reports, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has already earned over ₹50 crore in India before its release. The film raked in over ₹35 crore from paid previews and more than ₹22 crore from first-day advance bookings. Trade analysts believe the film could get close to ₹100 crore in advance sales before the opening weekend. They also expect the film's first-week collection to be around ₹500 crore.