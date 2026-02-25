Rashmika Mandanna Family: Know Vijay Deverakonda's Future In-Law Family
So, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly getting married on February 26. But do you know who's in Rashmika's family? We've got all the details on Vijay's future in-laws, especially his much younger sister-in-law. Check it out!
Vijay Deverakonda's future parents-in-law
Vijay Deverakonda's brother-in-law and sister-in-law
According to available info, Vijay Deverakonda won't have a brother-in-law, as Rashmika Mandanna does not have a brother. But she does have a younger sister named Shiman Mandanna. So, Vijay's new family will include his parents-in-law and one sister-in-law.
How old is Rashmika Mandanna's sister Shiman?
Rashmika Mandanna's regret about her sister
In an interview with Node magazine, Rashmika shared her regret. She said, “I cry on my days off. I have a sister who is 16 years younger than me, she is now about 13. For the last eight years since I started working, I haven't been able to see her grow up. Now she is almost my height and I couldn't even live that journey of hers.”
What does Rashmika Mandanna's sister Shiman do?
Is Rashmika Mandanna's sister active on social media?
