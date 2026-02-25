5 6 Image Credit : Facebook

What does Rashmika Mandanna's sister Shiman do?

Shiman is still very young, and Rashmika lovingly calls her 'baby sister'. She lives with her parents in Mysuru and is focusing on her studies. Rashmika once said in an interview that she could give her sister everything but chooses not to. She explained, "I can give her a lot of security... a lot of comfort. But at the right age. Right now she is very young." She wants Shiman to understand the value of things.