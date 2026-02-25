Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to marry in a private Udaipur ceremony. Their wedding celebrations began with a glamorous, tightly guarded sangeet night that reportedly featured a romantic couple performance.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding festivities are in full swing, with the couple all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. Keeping things intimate and away from the media glare, the celebrations began with a vibrant sangeet night that has already become the talk of the town—despite strict no-phone and no-video policies at the venue.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Romantic Sangeet Night to Remember

Sources close to the family reveal that the sangeet, held on Tuesday night, was a close-knit affair attended only by relatives and a handful of close friends. While photography and filming were prohibited, brief clips of the decor and the pathway to the stage have surfaced online. According to reports, the couple performed a romantic dance to “Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale” from their film Geetha Govindam, leaving guests swooning. Stealing the spotlight alongside the couple was Vijay’s mother, Madhavi, whose energetic dance reportedly lit up the evening and won loud cheers from attendees. Security remained tight, and the exact venue location was kept under wraps to ensure privacy.

Wedding Details and Reception Plans

The wedding is being hosted as a traditional, phone-free ceremony to maintain complete privacy. Guests will be served a curated vegetarian spread on banana leaves, with coconut water offered as the welcome drink—an eco-friendly and culturally rooted touch. Drone usage around the venue has been banned, and nearby hotel bookings for media personnel were reportedly restricted to avoid leaks. Following the wedding, the couple plans to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4. A Mumbai reception is expected later, though the date is yet to be announced. Fans are eagerly waiting for the newlyweds to finally share official photos from their big day.