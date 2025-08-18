Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna lit up New York as Grand Marshals at the 43rd India Day Parade, delighting fans in one of the largest Independence Day celebrations abroad

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna added star power to the 43rd India Day Parade in New York, serving as Grand Marshals at what is considered the biggest Independence Day celebration outside India. The duo was greeted by an ocean of fans, and clips of them waving, smiling, and interacting with the crowd have already taken over social media.

Scroll to load tweet…

One short moment during the parade — when the two briefly held hands — sent fans into a frenzy online. Many also appreciated the warmth with which both actors connected with people, despite the scorching heat on the streets of New York.

Scroll to load tweet…

Before the parade, Vijay shared a video of the Empire State Building glowing in the Indian tricolour. He said it felt like an absolute honour to be part of the lighting ceremony, describing the experience as unforgettable. He also spoke about the hospitality he received from the Empire State team and the incredible stories he got to hear about the iconic building.

On the work front, Vijay has two major projects lined up. One is with Mythri Movie Makers, currently referred to as VD14, and another is with Sri Venkateswara Creations, tentatively titled SVC 59.

Rashmika, meanwhile, has a packed schedule. She will be seen in Mysaa, an emotional action thriller in which she plays a woman from the Gond community. Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy, the film is already creating buzz. She is also the leading lady in director Rahul Ravindran’s upcoming entertainer The Girlfriend, opposite Dheekshith Shetty.

Rashmika has often spoken about the deep respect she has for Rahul Ravindran. On his birthday, she wrote that she couldn’t believe he had created a film like The Girlfriend and praised the emotional honesty he brought into his storytelling. She also shared that, while working on the film, she had found not just a director, but a trusted friend and mentor for life.