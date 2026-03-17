Ayushmann Khurrana’s old songs are trending again on Instagram, with fans celebrating the “Ayushmann Khurrana Era.” Joining the excitement, he surprised everyone by releasing a fresh version of his popular track, Saadi Galli.

Ayushmann Khurrana's music has always received a lot of love from audiences. His songs aren't just for entertainment; they connect with listeners on a deep, emotional level. His musical journey began with the superhit song Pani Da Rang from the film Vicky Donor, which established him not just as an actor but also as a brilliant singer-songwriter.

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After that, he cemented his place in everyone's hearts with tracks like Mitti Di Khushboo, Ik Vaari, and Saadi Galli Aaja. The special thing about his songs has always been their simplicity, emotional storytelling, and acoustic style, a combination that people still love today.

The “Ayushmann Khurrana Era” is trending on Instagram

Over the past few weeks, a special trend has been going viral on Instagram. Fans are listening to and sharing Ayushmann Khurrana's old songs, celebrating what they're calling the “Ayushmann Khurrana Era.” Many users are even adding a specific caption to their posts: “Before Anuv Jain, we had Ayushmann Khurrana.” They’re emphasizing that the kind of soft, emotional, and acoustic music that's popular now was actually pioneered by Ayushmann long ago.

A Surprise for Fans with a New Version of Saadi Galli

Noticing the organic trend started by his fans, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a new version of Saadi Galli Aaja on his social media. Through this video, he celebrated his musical journey. The new version evokes memories of his early hits and takes the audience back to the time when Ayushmann was rapidly gaining popularity as a singer-songwriter.

Ayushmann’s Music Still Works Its Magic in the Social Media Age

This updated version of Saadi Galli also proves that even in today’s digital and social media era, the charm of Ayushmann Khurrana’s songs remains undiminished. His music continues to resonate with listeners’ hearts and is equally popular among the new generation. Fans enthusiastically sharing his old songs highlight that Ayushmann’s music only grows more special with time.

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