Kangana Ranaut slammed the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, calling it a 'new low' in vulgarity. Singer Armaan Malik echoed this, and a legal complaint has been filed against the track for being obscene.

Kangana Ranaut Slams 'Vulgarity' in Bollywood

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday slammed the recently released song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke', calling it a "new low" and also accusing Bollywood of crossing the limits of "vulgarity." The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, is part of the upcoming film 'KD: The Devil.' The track was recently released online and quickly drew attention on social media. Speaking to the media outside the Parliament, Ranaut spoke about what she called the rising "vulgarity" and "attention-seeking" in the industry. She also called for stricter control over how such songs are presented.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning and reprimanding them. But I don't think they have any shame...," Ranaut said. "There needs to be even more strictness about the display of such vulgarity and obscenity...I think some strict rein will have to be put on Bollywood...," she added.

Armaan Malik Calls Song a 'New Low'

Singer Armaan Malik also reacted to the song. Sharing his views on X, he said the lyrics made him replay the clip because he could not believe what he had heard. He added that writing in commercial songs has reached a "new low."

"This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low...," he wrote on X. This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low.. https://t.co/BMMABqblnW — ARMAAN ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) March 16, 2026

Legal Complaint Filed Against Song

Meanwhile, the song has also reached a legal forum. Advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint requesting urgent legal action against "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke," featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. The complaint has also been forwarded to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The complainant alleges that the song, which has been released on YouTube and is widely circulating on social media platforms, contains "highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions." It is further contended that the picturization and dance sequences are provocative in nature and contribute to promoting vulgarity, thereby disturbing public decency. (ANI)