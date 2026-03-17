Superstar Mohanlal faced criticism over a viral fan photoshoot clip where he appeared to ignore a young girl. Fans and the photographer later shared full footage showing his dedication.

Superstar Mohanlal is no stranger to massive fan photoshoots, often praised for patiently posing with hundreds of fans. Recently, on the sets of his new film directed by Tharun Moorthy, another such photoshoot went viral, but one short clip sparked controversy.

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In the video, a father brought his young daughter to click a picture with Mohanlal. The little girl, sitting on her dad’s lap, was visibly excited and even touched the star’s shoulder. Mohanlal gestured to get her to look at the camera. They took the photo, and the pair left. As the girl waved goodbye, the actor waved back without making eye contact. Many online critics criticized the superstar for allegedly ignoring the child.

Fans and Photographers Defend Mohanlal

Supporters quickly jumped to Mohanlal’s defense, explaining the immense energy it takes to pose with hundreds of fans in a single session. The photographer behind the shoot, Nikhil Balan, released a follow-up clip showing the actor happily interacting with dozens of fans. “Taking photos with 200–250 people in one stretch, not a single person would leave disappointed—that’s his guarantee,” he wrote.

The new video highlights Mohanlal’s dedication as he continues to pose with a long queue of enthusiastic fans, making each moment special despite the scale of the event. While a small clip drew criticism, the full context shows the superstar’s consistent effort to make every fan feel valued.

The Star’s Fan Love Remains Unmatched

Mohanlal’s energy, patience, and willingness to engage with fans remain unmatched in the industry. Even amid brief controversies, his commitment to connecting with his admirers reinforces why he continues to be one of the most beloved stars in Indian cinema.

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